Future family of four! Bekah Martinez posted sweet photos with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and their 11-month-old daughter, Ruth, in honor of her 20th week of pregnancy.

“Halfway there to being a family of four,” the Bachelor alum, 24, captioned a Wednesday, January 29, Instagram slideshow. “20 weeks tomorrow.”

Fellow pregnant Bachelor Nation member Jamie Otis commented, “I can’t believe you’re already 20 weeks!”

Martinez and the rock climbing gym owner, 31, welcomed their baby girl in February 2018. Nine months later, the University of California Irvine student announced that their second child is on the way.

“Thankful,” the “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost captioned her November Instagram reveal, featuring an ultrasound photo.

To celebrate the 12-week mark, the California native showed off her bare baby bump on social media and compared her second pregnancy with her first. “I felt embarrassed and ashamed [last time], and I imagined everyone around me whispering about how ‘irresponsible’ we were,” the former reality star wrote in December. “Gray and I had met for the first time February 25th, 2018, and I became pregnant in May. Going through such a life-altering shift with someone you barely know is stressful, scary, and often filled with doubt. … Now, with this baby, we can give ourselves permission to be joyful. We’re not fearful. We’re delighted. I can see it on Gray’s face when he touches my belly and tell the baby he loves it.”

Martinez concluded, “Maybe that’s why this pregnancy is already zooming by— time really does fly when you’re having fun.”

However, the pregnant star was “shaking so hard” when she found out she was expecting. “My body was almost convulsing,” she admitted during a November podcast episode with her cohost, Jess Ambrose. “I was shaking so hard. I was in utter shock and disbelief.”

Martinez has yet to reveal the sex of her baby-to-be, but announced that same month that the little one is due in June. “If I have a little girl, the sisters will be only 16 months apart,” the former ABC personality told Ambrose. “My sister and I are only two years apart [and] it’s a blast. And if it’s a little boy, how fun because we haven’t had a little boy yet.”

Keep scrolling to see Martinez, Leonard and their toddler’s 20-week photo shoot.