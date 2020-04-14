Snips and snails and puppy dogs’ tails! Pregnant Bekah Martinez and boyfriend Grayston Leonard revealed that baby No. 2 is a boy!

The Bachelor alum, 25, announced the sex of her baby on Tuesday, April 14, with a series of photos on Instagram. In the snaps, the California native and her boyfriend, 31, held a sign that reads “Oh Boy!” as they enjoyed a festive spread by The Picnic Collective.

The couple, who share 14-month-old daughter Ruth, dined with blue glasses and a picnic basket full of treats in front of a white teepee and blue decorations.

“Yay! How exciting!” Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky commented on the announcement.

Kendall Long, who competed on the same Bachelor season as Martinez in 2018, added, “Congratulations my love I am so excited for The new little man in your life! Ruth will be an amazing big sister!”

Bachelor Nation’s Jamie Otis also commented on the happy news. “Congrats!!!! 💗 Ruth will be an amazing big sissy,” she wrote.

The University of California Irvine student shared a baby bump photo of herself on April 4, marking 29 weeks into her pregnancy.

“Wow. Time flies when it’s not your first, I guess! Already into the third trimester,” Martinez wrote via Instagram at the time. “Whoa. Already exclusively wearing maternity clothes. It snuck up on me.”

She added: “We are resting, laughing, project-ing, playing, and preparing for this new baby who will be here sometime in the next 2.5 months.”

The pair announced in November that they were expecting their second baby together, after welcoming their daughter nine months prior, on February 2, 2019.

The little one is due in June, which will make Martinez’s kids less than two years apart in age.

“If I have a little girl, the sisters will be only 16 months apart,” the former ABC personality said on the November 28 episode of her “Chatty Broads” podcast after revealing her due date. “My sister and I are only two years apart [and] it’s a blast. And if it’s a little boy, how fun because we haven’t had a little boy yet.”

Scroll down to see the couple’s gender reveal photos.