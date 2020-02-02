Round two! Bekah Martinez announced in November 2019 that she is pregnant with her second child and has been posting baby bump pictures ever since.

“Thankful,” the Bachelor alum captioned her Instagram announcement, featuring herself, her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, their daughter, Ruth, and an ultrasound picture.

The pregnancy news came nine months after the former reality star gave birth to her first child. When she found out that she was expecting another, Martinez couldn’t believe it, she revealed in a November episode of her and Jess Ambrose’s “Chatty Broads” podcast.

“I was two weeks late on my period,” the California native explained at the time. “Granted, I’ve only had two periods since Ruth was born, so when I missed my period I thought, ‘OK, my hormones are probably still shifting.’ … About two weeks after, I was like, ‘Well I do have a test here in the house.’ It was in the morning and Gray was in the bed with Ruth and I didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘I’ll take it. Why not?’”

When the former ABC personality saw the pregnancy test’s double lines “so red and so there,” her “body was almost convulsing” and she shook “so hard … in utter shock and disbelief.”

The University of California Irvine student went on to say that her second baby is due in June. “If I have a little girl, the sisters will be only 16 months apart,” Martinez said. “My sister and I are only two years apart [and] it’s a blast. And if it’s a little boy, how fun because we haven’t had a little boy yet.”

When the pregnant star first heard her baby-to-be’s heartbeat in December, her daughter was with her. “There’s something a little nervewracking for me waiting for that doppler to catch the heartbeat every time,” she captioned footage at the time. “This was the first time I’ve heard it this pregnancy; glad I got to share the moment with my little family.”

Keep scrolling to see Martinez’s sweetest baby bump photos, from breast-feeding her toddler to posing in cute maternity styles.