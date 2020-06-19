The final stretch! Bekah Martinez is nearing the end of her pregnancy, experiencing contractions on her Thursday, June 18, due date.

“I really think this could be our last photo together before she’s officially a big sister,” the Bachelor alum, 25, captioned an Instagram photo with her and Grayston Leonard’s 16-month-old daughter, Ruth. “I don’t wanna jinx anything, but I woke up around 6 a.m. this morning with cramping every 10-15 minutes and pink mucus + some fluid (TMI, but whatever) which were the exact symptoms I had last time going into labor!! She was born within 36 hours.”

The California native went on to write, “Gray’s mama is picking up Ruth now and my parents are driving down from Fresno. So the waiting game begins.”

The “Chatty Broads” cohost cuddled with her toddler on her Instagram Story, writing, “I would bet a lot of money that the baby is coming right on time today. We’ve got all the signs this morning.”

She detailed the symptoms on her Instagram Story, saying she woke up “full of energy” with “mild contractions” and then “started feeling so nauseous, tired and dizzy.”

The former reality star added, “Birth is such a trip. It definitely feels like coming up on hallucinogens. Kind of anxious, kind of excited, kind of nauseous, you know you’re in for a ride and you can’t predict exactly what it’s gonna be like.”

Her “early labor contractions” were 20-30 seconds every 10-15 minutes at first. Then, after a “long beach walk with [her] mom and nana trying to get things going,” they intensified to “50 seconds and consistently six minutes apart.”

At the end of the night, Martinez used a medicine ball to ease the pain. “I try to relax my body as much as possible/go limp,” the former ABC personality captioned a “bedtime” video. “It’s much less painful than tensing up and resisting.”

She and Leonard, 31, announced in November 2019 that baby No. 2 was on the way. Last month, Martinez told Us Weekly exclusively about their planned home birth.

“With my first daughter Ruth, we had her at a birth center,” the Bachelor Nation member revealed in May. “This time, we decided we were going to do a home birth with midwives. So that was already the plan. Now with quarantine and COVID-19, it’s kind of nice that I don’t have to be at the hospital.”