Happy at home! Pregnant Bekah Martinez is “really excited” about her upcoming home birth.

“With my first daughter Ruth, we had her at a birth center,” the Bachelor alum, 25, said on the new episode of Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “This time, [my boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and I] decided we were going to do a home birth with midwives. So that was already the plan. Now with quarantine and COVID-19, it’s kind of nice that I don’t have to be at the hospital.”

The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost went on to tell Us exclusively that “virtually nothing had to change” about her plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. “If anything, some people think I’m a little less crazy, so good,” the former ABC personality joked.

The former reality star and Leonard, 31, previously welcomed their daughter, Ruth, in February 2019. The 15-month-old has “no freaking clue” that she has a younger sibling on the way.

Martinez explained, “For her, it’s been pretty gradual. [My stomach] been slowly growing over half her life, basically, like I got pregnant when she was seven months old. So I don’t know if she really notices. But we tell her like, ‘Baby, there’s a baby inside,’ and we’ll point to pictures of babies.”

The California native announced in November 2019 that she and the rock climbing gym owner are expecting baby No. 2. Their baby boy is due in June.

Martinez has “noticed little differences here and there,” she told Us of her second pregnancy. “I don’t think I have any, like, preconceived notions of what it’s gonna be like to have a boy vs. a girl because I was I was a nanny for five years before. You have little girls who are crazy, energetic maniacs everywhere all at once, then you have little boys who are just super sweet and cuddly and easygoing and have sort of that stereotypical girl energy. I think it’s kind of a gamble.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon