Has Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s final rose wilted? The season 14 Bachelorette couple have raised questions about their status in recent months.

Kufrin, 30, and Yrigoyen, 31, got engaged on the August 2018 finale of The Bachelorette, but their season wasn’t without controversy. As the show was airing, Yrigoyen made headlines for “liking” Instagram posts mocking Parkland shooting survivors, immigration and members of the LGBTQ community.

“I’m just trying to grow as a person, be a better person on a daily basis. She’s helped me through everything,” Yrigoyen told viewers at the live After the Final Rose special in 2018 after issuing a second apology. “We’ve been honest and open and transparent with one another since the beginning. And when that all came out, we attacked it, because I feel like when I was ‘liking’ things, it was going against what she stands for, and that made it really hard on us as a couple. So when we started talking about that, we got through that together, and we’re growing, we’re progressing and we’re moving forward.”

Fast-forward nearly two years, and Yrigoyen made headlines again for his controversial comments. After the San Diego resident showed his support for police amid the Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020, Kufrin and cohost Rachel Lindsay got emotional about racism on their “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted … I don’t align with and I don’t agree with,” she told Lindsay on June 9. “I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way, I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment. … I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.”

As their conversation progressed, the two women disagreed about Yrigoyen’s intentions. He showed his support for Kufrin via Instagram at the time.

“Love you Becca, it’s unrealistic to sit down and have individual conversations with millions,” he commented on Kufrin’s post about the podcast. “It’s OK to not get everything out you want to, everything you are doing and saying is OK, because it’s how you feel. Don’t let people take away how you truly feel. Continuing moving in a positive direction, growing, and being an awesome human. Those who know you, know you’re wonderful. If we can’t all accept each other and figure out a way to give love instead of hate, converge instead of divide, build instead of destruct, we will all be a much stronger unit!”

A week later, however, Kufrin kind of changed her tune, apologizing to Lindsay for trying to defend Yrigoyen. She also admitted that their relationship was up in the air.

“For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know,” she said on June 16. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kufrin and Yrigoyen for comment. Scroll through to see the signs that their romance may be rocky:

