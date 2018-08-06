Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen made their debut as a newly engaged couple during the Monday, August 6, live finale of The Bachelorette, where they discussed his Instagram controversy.

“I’m just trying to grow as a person, be a better person on a daily basis. She’s helped me through everything,” Garrett told viewers after apologizing again. “We’ve been honest and open and transparent with one another since the beginning. And when that all came out, we attacked it, because I feel like when I was liking things, it was going against what she stands for, and that made it really hard on us as a couple. So when we started talking about that, we got through that together, and we’re growing, we’re progressing and we’re moving forward.”

Garrett issued a mea culpa in May after he “liked” Instagram memes that mocked immigrants, the Parkland shooting survivors, the transgender community, and other minority groups.

“I got to see who he is — his heart, his soul,” Becca explained. “And the Instagram situation, I don’t condone that, and I know that he stands by his apology and he feels so bad for everyone that he did offend and he didn’t mean it. But I just want to move forward and to learn and to grow and to continue to educate ourselves.”

Garrett, 29, admitted that he felt the ordeal could be a dealbreaker in his relationship with Becca: “I was really worried about it — that I might lose her from that. But I feel like she knew who I was as a person and that I didn’t stand behind those likes and that I was a better person than I was presenting on my social media. And she believed in that.”

He added: “It’s made us stronger as a couple.”

That’s a sentiment his 28-year-old fiancée agreed with. “There was never any question in my mind of, ‘Can we get through this?’ and ‘Would this end us?’” Becca said.

The Bachelor alum broke her silence about the backlash in May and encouraged fans to be open to all of the suitors. “I can’t fault anyone for what they believe and who’s to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap,” Becca told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I can’t speak to that because that’s just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that’s what’s so great about our country — everyone is entitled to their own opinions.”

Becca and Garrett revealed during the live finale that they are planning to move in together, possibly in California. While they admitted they don’t have any wedding plans yet, the Bachelorette wants to expand their family — with four Corgis! Chris Harrison also gifted the pair with a trip back to Thailand and a minivan, reminiscent of the one Garrett drove up in on night one.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!