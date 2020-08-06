Spotted at La Quinta Resort: things getting crowded on the set of season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Less than a month into production on the ABC reality series, several members of Bachelor Nation have been seen arriving at the La Quinta Resort & Club in California, where Clare Crawley’s journey to find love began in mid-July.

The 39-year-old hairdresser was first named the Bachelorette in March. After the names of her contestants were released and production was set to begin at the Bachelor mansion in Los Angeles that month, the show was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. While production resumed in July, Us confirmed that Clare opted to stop her journey because she was in love with one of her suitors. According to a source, the twosome chatted via FaceTime before they arrived on set.

As a result, a second insider told Us that production reached out to Clare’s eliminated contestants with offers to return to La Quinta. At the same time, reports surfaced that Tayshia Adams was set to take over for Clare. As the social media evidence piled up, Us shared exclusive photos of Hannah Ann Sluss also arriving in Palm Springs.

“This season is so off the wall that absolutely anything and everything is on the table,” a third source told Us after Hannah Ann’s arrival on August 4. “Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever.”

While some social media users are hoping the show is switching to a Bachelor in Paradise-type format after season 7 of the spinoff was scrapped due to the COVID-19 crisis, many contestants who are in relationships have arrived on set. Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco have shared social media posts sporting the same green resort bracelet as production, and Ashley Iaconetti sparked speculation she was there when she posted a photo in sunglasses that seemingly showed the blue doors featured on the villas at the resort.

The Bachelorette is set to return to ABC Tuesdays this fall. Scroll through for a breakdown of everyone seemingly spotted on set of season 16: