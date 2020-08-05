Full house? Hannah Ann Sluss was spotted at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California, where season 16 of The Bachelorette is filming.

The Bachelor alum — who was the winner of season 24, but was later dumped by Peter Weber — was seen on Tuesday, August 4, at the resort in a series of photos exclusively obtained by Us Weekly. Her appearance on the set comes one day after Us confirmed that Clare Crawley will be replaced by Tayshia Adams during the upcoming season of the dating series — after Crawley, 39, found love on the show two weeks into shooting.

The Tennessee native, 24, arrived at the filming spot on Tuesday with a large suitcase in one hand and a purse in the other. In two photos, Sluss can also be seen talking to producer Julie LaPlaca, while wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This season is so off the wall that absolutely anything and everything is on the table,” a source exclusively tells Us, after Sluss joined the Bachelorette crew on set. “Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever.”

Fans are also speculating that former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is also at the La Quinta property amid rumors that she and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen have split.

According to a Bachelor Nation fan page BachDetective, Kufrin, 30, is on location based on photos she shared recently. In one image, the Minnesota native stands in front of a blue door, which the sleuths deduced is the same one that is at the Palm Springs area resort.

Another eagle-eyed observation showed that the windows match as well. A third photo revealed that Kurfin was wearing a green bracelet on her wrist, which is similar to the ones guests have to wear to walk around the premises.

Sluss’ arrival at the resort, and Kufrin’s possible appearance, comes shortly Us confirmed on Monday, August 3, that Crawley refused to finish filming season 16 because she was already in love with one of the contestants.

According to a source, the suitor “contacted her before the show and they really hit it off” since production was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the love connection, Adams, 29, was chosen to pick up where the hairstylist left off.

Us previously confirmed that producers “reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants, who had been vetted for Clare’s season, but were ultimately not cast, to film at La Quinta.”

Fans will see Crawley’s brief journey to find love when The Bachelorette returns to ABC Tuesday this fall. It will be followed by Adams’ adventure in romance.

Scroll down to see more from Sluss’ surprise arrival in the desert.

With reporting by Brody Brown