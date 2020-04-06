Hannah Ann Sluss is still calling for shade! The Bachelor season 23 winner has been sending her ex-fiancé, Peter Weber, a message after their breakup.

The 23-year-old model and the 28-year-old pilot got engaged during the finale of the Bachelor, which taped in November 2019. Two months later, however, Peter admitted that he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, who quit the show during the final week. While they split in January, fans watched their breakup air in March.

“All I’ve ever asked for is someone to give me my whole heart like I’m giving to them,” she told Peter during their split. “You took away from me my first engagement. You took that away from me because I trusted you, and that’s what you continued to ask me to do.”

The twosome subsequently reunited on the live After the Final Rose special, which aired on March 10.

“I should’ve really picked up on the first red flag you gave me — that you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” she quipped at the time. “So really, looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: Me, you still being in love with Madison, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown.”

In the days following the reunion, Hannah Ann took to Instagram to open up about the importance of trust.

“Trusting can be really difficult but without it, connectivity and relationships suffer,” she wrote on March 22. “For those who have freely trusted and been let down, I feel you. It takes guts to trust once again, to rebuild the courage to be vulnerable and transparent.”

While Hannah Ann didn’t name Peter, many fans thought she was sending him a cryptic message. She was more direct, however, when David Spade asked her about the photos of Peter reuniting with fellow contestant Kelley Flanagan, who was sent home during week 7, in Chicago.

“When I saw the pictures, I really wasn’t that surprised by it,” she said on Lights Out With David Spade on March 30. “In regards to Kelley, I met her through the show. We were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn’t really make me as upset if it wasn’t for any other circumstance.”

She concluded: “They can choose to do what they want to do. I’m just glad that I’m out of the love triangle, love square. It’s a square now.”

Scroll through for a rundown of Hannah Ann’s shade: