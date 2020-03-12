Hannah Ann Sluss is not holding back after her engagement to Peter Weber went up in flames. The Bachelor season 24 winner threw subtle shade at the pilot during a clip of her upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

When guest host Sean Hayes asked the 23-year-old model if her ex is a good kisser, Hannah Ann shook her head and replied, “I don’t know about that one.”

Peter and Hannah Ann got engaged during the season 24 finale of The Bachelor, which aired on Tuesday, March 11. Less than two months after he popped the question in Australia, however, the pair called it quits when Peter admitted he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, who left the show during the final week.

Hannah Ann told the 49-year-old Will & Grace star on Ellen that she is “single and ready to mingle” following the ordeal — noting she is interested in dating Hannah Brown’s former contestant Tyler Cameron.

“I think this is the easiest question … Tyler Cameron,” Hannah Ann quipped, letting out a giggle. “I mean … yeah.”

As for chances she could find love within Bachelor Nation on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise this summer, Hannah Ann is open to the possibilities.

“There might be a bikini waiting for me,” she said. “I don’t know, I don’t know, maybe!”

Following her confrontation with Peter during the live After the Final Rose on Tuesday night, Hannah Ann sat down with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin to tell all about their split.

“My instincts were telling me I wasn’t getting all the information I needed to make a decision with Peter,” Hannah Ann explained of the final rose ceremony. “That’s intuition and that’s instincts and should I have stayed on that bed in Australia? Absolutely. But I wasn’t going to give up on someone I loved. … In the end, I think he took advantage of the fact that he conveniently left out very important information prior to me making a commitment with him.”

She added that Peter “completely downplayed” his feelings for Madison.

“He speaks half-truths,” Hannah Ann said. “While I’m watching this season I’m like, ‘Oh OK, that makes a lot more sense. Why we broke up makes a whole lot more sense because he couldn’t really own up to the fact of how he was truly feeling.'”