What a wild ride! On Tuesday, March 10, Bachelor Nation tuned in to ABC to take part in the show’s live finale — and to finally find out who stole Peter Weber’s heart.

At the start of the 2-hour finale, the 28-year-old pilot got down on one knee to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia with a stunning pear-shaped Neil Lane engagement ring. The 23-year-old model graciously said “yes” to forever wearing a white Randi Rahm gown with a cowl neckline and a high leg slit. She accessorized the number with statement earrings and wore her hair down in loose curls.

The brunette beauty’s 3.27-carat diamond ring was fit for a princess. A brand representative told Us that the platinum-and-diamond ring was designed with “a pear-shape diamond surrounded by 99 round brilliant cut diamonds.”

The stunner was handmade in Neil Lane’s Los Angeles workshop and designed and signed by the beloved Bachelor jeweler, as well.

Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth estimates that the glitzy ring is worth a pretty penny. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond, we estimate the ring’s cost at $40,000-$80,000 USD.”

Weber looked equally as sharp on the big day in a gray suit, styled with a matching tie and a brown belt.

But not long after viewers watched the seemingly happy couple get engaged, they watched them break up, as well. At first, it wasn’t clear as to why they parted ways, but viewers quickly inferred that he still had feelings for a former contestant.

Sluss returned the ring to Weber (which must be back in the hands of Neil Lane, by now) and then Weber chased after runner-up Madison Prewett, who he’s now dating, despite his mother Barbara Weber’s complaints.

On Wednesday, March 11, Sluss posted on Instagram for the first time since the finale. She captioned a photo of herself smizing for the camera and subtly shaded her ex-fiancé in the caption: “Flyin’ solo… no turbulence accepted. PERIOD.”

