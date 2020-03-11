Not leaving anything out. Hannah Ann Sluss had no problem speaking her mind to Peter Weber during the Tuesday, March 10, finale of The Bachelor — and she does even more of that in a new interview.

Moments after the live finale wrapped, the Tennessee native, 23, joined Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast to break down how she was feeling after seeing the emotional end to the season.

While Hannah Ann and Peter, 28, got engaged in Australia, a few months later they called off their relationship. She flew to Los Angeles to speak to him about what was going on and while there, she let him know that the relationship was ending because she wasn’t fully in — and she deserved someone who could be a real partner.

He agreed and she gave back the engagement ring. She reiterated that on Tuesday night, facing Peter for the first time since their split.

“Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying that you were just processing your emotions and that you wished more that anything we had met outside of reality TV. How does that make any sense? You signed up to be the Bachelor. You told me these things that I held onto,” Hannah Ann told him. “If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

During the live show, Peter revealed he was still in love with Madison Prewett, and the pair were going to give it another shot at their relationship.

Hannah Ann dove into what went down that wasn’t shown during her first interview. Scroll through the gallery below for the most shocking revelations.