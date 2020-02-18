Listen up, Bachelor Nation! It’s no secret that the lucky ladies on The Bachelor have great taste in fashion, but Us Weekly’s here to prove that Peter Weber’s style is seriously underrated.

The 28-year-old pilot started his Bachelor journey in January and as we near the end of the reality star’s quest to find love, we’re taking a moment to reflect on his fashion moments from the start. From smart suits and classy coats to on-trend turtlenecks and cable-knit cardigans, Weber’s managed to distract Us from the roses to focus on his fashionable ‘fits.

Celebrity & TV Wardrobe Stylist & Costumer Cary Fetman is responsible for the reality star’s on-screen looks, which the style expert shares on Instagram. A few of the brands Weber’s debuted over the course of the dramatic season include favorites like Hugo Boss, Rag & Bone, J. Crew, Theory and more!

Based on his on-screen persona, his press appearances and Instagram feed, it’s clear to Us that Weber is unafraid to try out new looks, including that infamous black turtleneck that divided the Internet.

To backtrack, Weber wore a black Rag & Bone turtleneck styled under a camel-colored coat from Hugo Boss during Episode 4. Fans and critics took to social media to share their thoughts on the outfit. One fan wrote, “I didn’t get to say this yesterday but I’m going to say it now. PETER FREAKING WEBER WEARING A TURTLENECK 😍✨♥️.” Another expressed some concern over the look: “Peter in a turtleneck doesn’t seem right.”

Keep scrolling to form your own opinions about Weber’s fashion moments!