It’s clear Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber are over, but when did the pair know their romance was dunzo?

Fans watched the 28-year-old pilot admit to Hannah Ann, 23, that he still had feelings for Madison Prewett during the Tuesday, March 10, episode.

“I never intended to give my heart to two people. I never intended that,” he told her. “And the pain that come with that. I’ve just been battling it. And I haven’t hid anything from you. I’ve told you everything. Even when I don’t deserve it, you never left me. You’ve always stood by me. You’ve always given me that love.”

After Hannah Ann asked if Peter could give her the same love back, he confessed that he couldn’t.

“All I’ve ever asked for is someone to give me my whole heart like I’m giving to them,” she fired back. “You took away from me my first engagement. You took that away from me because I trusted you, and that’s what you continued to ask me to do.”

During their confrontation on After the Final Rose, the model revealed that Peter wanted to talk to former Bachelorette Hannah Brown before they split.

“I should’ve really picked up on the first red flag you gave me — that you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” she quipped. “So really, looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: Me, you still being in love with Madison, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man!”

So when did Peter decide he needed to talk to Hannah B.? Scroll through for a breakdown: