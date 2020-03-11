Bachelor Nation had strong feelings about Peter Weber — and his mother — while watching the season 24 finale of The Bachelor.

Part two of the 28-year-old pilot’s finale picked up just before Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss after Madison Prewett left Australia.

“My heart chooses you forever. I love you, Hannah Ann, and the love that you’ve shown me is all that I have ever wanted. And I never want to let you go,” Peter said before he got down on one knee.

While the 23-year-old model accepted the ring, their relationship was over a month later when Peter admitted that he still had feelings for Madison, also 23.

“All I’ve ever asked for is for someone to give me their whole heart like I’m giving mine to them,” Hannah Ann said to Peter during their split. “And you took away from me my first engagement. You took that away from me.”

After Hannah Ann had a chance to confront Peter, Madison joined him on stage to try to figure out if their relationship stands a chance.

“We’ve both been really hurt, extremely hurt and been through the ringer with all of this,” Peter said. “I know there is a lot of healing that both of us have to do but I know the love and the respect I have for you, and that has never changed. And like I said, I’ve made more mistakes than you can make, but I’m still sitting on the couch next to you right now, but through everything, that makes me happy.”

Peter’s mother, Barbara Weber, however, made it clear she wasn’t here for her son to date Madison again.

“He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” Barbara admitted. “Everyone that knows him knows it’s not going to work.”

