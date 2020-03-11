Not lost in translation! Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara, spoke to his dad, Peter Sr., in Spanish during the Tuesday, March 10, After the Final Rose live episode.

“Di algo mal también, ayúdame,” the Cuba native appeared to say, which means in English: “Say something bad, too. Help me.”

Barbara’s plea came after she bashed Madison Prewett in support of her son’s ex-fiancée, Hannah Ann Sluss. (Peter proposed to Hannah Ann, 23, only to dump her months later because he still had feelings for Madison, also 23.)

“We just clicked right away,” Barbara said of the Tennessee native on Tuesday. “We, unfortunately, didn’t have that connection with Madison.”

She went on to say, “When I went for Hannah Ann, she was the one who embraced me with love. … I just loved her. The next day we met Madison and it started on a rocky road because she made us wait three hours to come in — she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world, we were exhausted … and we had to wait three hours. And when she did come in, we didn’t get an apology. And when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no that she wouldn’t accept a proposal in four days. … As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting.”

When Hannah Ann returned her engagement ring to Peter in footage aired during the live show, Barbara clapped from the audience. She then rolled her eyes when it was revealed that Chris Harrison traveled to see Madison, who admitted she was still thinking about Peter.

Given the chance to defend herself, the Auburn University graduate said she had “love and respect” for Peter’s family, adding, “This is my journey too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me, this is me choosing Peter.”

Barbara previously made her partiality toward Hannah Ann clear on the Monday, March 9, Bachelor episode, calling the former beauty pageant competitor “an angel on Earth.”

She told her son at the time: “[Madison’s] not there for you, bud. But bud, you know what, I have to tell you something. I said a prayer last night. I said, ‘Lord, please, please guide Peter today and guide Madison to see where they’re at in this relationship,’ because you have a gem waiting for you who is madly, head over heels in love with you, and God put her there for you. I think God has answered my prayers and put the right person in your path.”