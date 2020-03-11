7 Questions We Still Have After the ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Part two of the Bachelor finale left some viewers with more questions than answers — and Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast is exploring what’s next for Peter Weber.

While the 28-year-old pilot proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the Tuesday, March 10, finale, their engagement bliss didn’t last long. A month after Peter got down on one knee, the twosome called it quits in front of the cameras.

“I never intended to give my heart to two people. I never intended that,” Peter told Hannah Ann, referring to her and Madison Prewett, who quit the series before the final rose ceremony. “And the pain that comes with that. I’ve just been battling it. And I haven’t hid anything from you. I’ve told you everything. Even when I don’t deserve it, you never left me. You’ve always stood by me. You’ve always given me that love.”

The 23-year-old model was understandably upset when Peter told her that he can’t give Hannah Ann his “entire heart.”

“All I’ve ever asked for is someone to give me their whole heart like I’m giving to them,” she said. “You took away from me my first engagement. You took that away from me because I trusted you, and that’s what you continued to ask me to do.”

Following their split, Chris Harrison traveled to Auburn, Alabama, to tell Madison that Peter was single. While the pair reunited in Los Angeles before Tuesday’s live After the Final Rose special, the status of their relationship is still up in the air — especially after Peter’s mother, Barbara Weber, expressed her concerns about Madison.

“We want the best for him,” Barbara told Madison on Tuesday night. “I have to tell you, completely two different people. One was willing to compromise and the other one was not. You need both to compromise. Earlier Peter said, I gave my heart to two people. At that place, one only gave his heart to him and that was Hannah Ann. To me, of course, my love went to Hannah Ann.”

The foster parent recruiter argued that the show wasn’t just Peter’s journey. “When you sign up to come on a show like this, you’re looking for love, too,” Madison said. “This wasn’t just Peter looking for his wife. I totally understand as a mother you’re going to be thinking about Peter, but this is my journey, too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me. This is me choosing Peter.”

