Hannah Ann Sluss has entered the chat. The Bachelor season 24 winner has made it clear that she has no regrets about her split from Peter Weber after Hannah Brown revealed details of their secret hookup.

In Brown’s upcoming memoir, God Bless This Mess, she writes about reconnecting with Weber while his season of The Bachelor was airing in early 2020. After ending his brief engagement to Sluss, 25, in late January, the pilot, 30, had sex with Brown, 27, at his parents’ house after Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin’s engagement party on February 22, 2020.

After the revelation started making headlines on Wednesday, November 17, Sluss took to TikTok to lip-sync to the sound: “That was embarrassing. I really hope you’re embarrassed. Wow.” The clip included the words, “When the tea officially spills…”

In the caption, Sluss added, “Always trust your instincts ladies.” While the Tennessee native didn’t name Weber or Brown, she confirmed in the comments section of the social media post that she was referring to her ex.

“Savage ain’t a bad thing every once in a while,” she replied to one TikToker who praised her post.

“God did you a favor Hannah!” another fan wrote to which she responded, “There Is a God.”

When fellow Bachelor season 24 alum Alayah Benavidez commented, “Girl when I say my jaw DROPPED,” she answered, “Because I never respond to anything.”

Sluss, who noted she is “just being light hearted and fun” in another reply, also acknowledged several comments that pointed out that she “called” this and “warned” everyone at the After the Final Rose special in March 2020.

“I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” Sluss said at the time. “So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with [runner-up] Madison [Prewett] and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to. … Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

Weber and Brown initially met on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired in summer 2019. While he finished in third place, the twosome still had feelings for each other when the former Miss Alabama filmed a group date on his season 24 of The Bachelor that fall. The last time she saw Weber was after their now-infamous February 2020 hookup.

“It was, like, this perfect storm that unfortunately there were some mistakes and all that, but [it] led me to getting the help that I needed,” Brown exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the book’s release, noting that she didn’t give Weber a warning about the book revelation. “So I think that story really was important. And I think it’s relatable. … It’s definitely a sign of making a poor decision when you’re hurting. And I think a lot of girls can relate to that.”

Weber, for his part, confirmed Brown’s story on the Thursday, November 18, episode of his “Bachelors in the City” podcast.

“We spent the night with each other, and that was it,” he said. “It wasn’t the same as I think we had originally felt. But, nonetheless, it was great to talk and just have someone that kind of understood where I was coming from.”