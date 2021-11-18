His side of the story. Peter Weber shared his take on Hannah Brown‘s claim that they hooked up while his season of The Bachelor was airing.

During the Thursday, November 18, episode of his “Bachelors in the City” podcast, the 30-year-old recounted his version of the hookup, which took place after a February 2020 engagement party for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

“We spent the night with each other, and that was it,” Weber said in Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip, adding that Bachelor producers initially asked him not to go to the party because his season was still airing at the time. “That was the last time that I saw her physically,” he noted.

“I agree with what she said,” the children’s book author added before acknowledging that their spark was gone. “It wasn’t the same as I think we had originally felt. But, nonetheless, it was great to talk and just have someone that kind of understood where I was coming from.”

The Alabama native, 27, revealed the secret hookup in her upcoming book, God Bless This Mess. The duo first met on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, which premiered in May 2019. The Adventures of Pilot Pete author finished in third place. During the finale, the former pageant queen got engaged to Jed Wyatt, but the pair broke up before the season finished airing.

Weber later gave his ex the option to join his season of The Bachelor, but she was competing on Dancing With the Stars at the time. He proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the season finale, but the duo secretly split in January 2020 after the podcast cohost admitted he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

After Weber and Prewett, 25, ended things, the Virginia native dated fifth-place finisher Kelley Flanagan for 10 months. He later told Us that he would have quit The Bachelor for Brown when she made a cameo during his season premiere.

“I was an idiot, producers probably hated me, but I literally, like, I think they edited this part out, I was like, ‘I’m gonna leave the show, like, if you want to, if you want to give this a shot, I’ll leave right now,’” he said during an April episode of Us‘ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “And she’s like, ‘You can’t do that, Peter, you’re the Bachelor, you signed a contract.’ I’m like, ‘No, like, I’ll do it. What are they gonna do to me?’ … I don’t know what I was thinking that day. I was very confused.”’

Though Brown still had feelings for her ex when they reconnected in February 2020, she writes in the book that their chemistry was lacking. Still, she told Us she wanted to include the story because it “gives an honest and vulnerable account” of where she was in her life at that time.

“It was, like, this perfect storm that unfortunately there were some mistakes and all that, but [it] led me to getting the help that I needed,” she exclusively told Us in November ahead of the book’s release, confirming that she didn’t give Weber a warning about its contents. “So I think that story really was important. And I think it’s relatable. … It’s definitely a sign of making a poor decision when you’re hurting. And I think a lot of girls can relate to that.”

God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments is available for preorder and hits stores on Tuesday, November 23.