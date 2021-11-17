Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 101

Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s Secret Hookup Breakdown With ‘She’s All Bach’ Podcast

By

Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is well underway, but new tea about a former lead and her suitor is taking Bachelor Nation by storm! The hosts of the “She’s All Bach” podcast, Stefanie Parker and Jackie Maroney, joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday, November 16, episode of The Bachelorette — and Hannah Brown’s revelation about Peter Weber.

Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Read article

The season 15 lead divulges her secret hookup with Weber in her upcoming memoir, God Bless This Mess. While the book doesn’t hit shelves until Tuesday, November 23, People shared an excerpt from the title that reveals she slept with the pilot in February 2020.

For Bachelor Nation members who need a recap: Brown’s season taped in the spring of 2019 and aired during that summer. Weber, who finished in third, subsequently started filming season 24 of The Bachelor in September 2019. Brown made appearances on his season after ABC asked her to. It didn’t take long, however, for both her and Weber to admit they still had feelings for each other.

Hannah Brown and Peter Weber Secret Hookup
Hannah Brown and Peter Weber Shutterstock (2)

While Weber offered to quit being the Bachelor — or have Brown join his journey — the Dancing With the Stars season 28 winner encouraged him to keep handing out roses elsewhere. Fast-forward to January 2020 and Weber ended his two-month engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss shortly after the season premiered.

“The producers knew there was a good chance what was gonna happen and all that. Hannah Ann obviously didn’t know, but they weren’t directing me, like, ‘You need to do it now,’” Weber previously told Us of his split from Sluss. “That was all my choice. I was the one that was calling those shots. But also, I kind of understand what Arie was saying. I haven’t heard that before. It definitely went through my mind, like, ‘Listen, I feel horrible what’s going on right now [for] Hannah Ann. If there’s any chance that this can, you know, help her go and find her person then through being the Bachelorette, I would love to kind of promote that and push that for her as well because [she] obviously deserved it.’”

Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Read article

The following month, Peter ran into Brown at Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin’s engagement party on February 22, 2020. That same month, Weber ran into former contestant (and now ex-girlfriend) Kelley Flanagan at the Super Bowl. By March, however, he was entertaining getting back together with runner-up Madison Prewett, expressing his feelings for her at the live After the Final Rose on March 10, 2020. In Brown’s book, she reveals he called her to talk about Prewett shortly after the former Miss Alabama had sex with him at his parents’ house in late February.

Hannah Brown and Peter Weber Secret Hookup 2
Peter Weber and Hannah Brown ABC/John Fleenor

“The chemistry just wasn’t there,” she says of the hookup. “It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl [Madison] on his mind. It was all so bizarre.”

By April 2020, Weber was hanging out with Flanagan and the twosome went on to date for 10 months before pulling the plug for good in early 2021. Brown, meanwhile, has been with Adam Woolard for one year — and hasn’t spoken to Weber.

“He has not been a part of this process of writing this book,” she told Us.

For thoughts on Michelle’s season and Katie Thurston’s recent shade, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Episode 100

Bachelor Nation Is Growing Impatient Over Clayton on ‘The Bachelorette’
Clayton, who? Bravo Historian a.k.a Sam Bush recaps the Tuesday, November 9, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast — and she’s not the only one who doesn’t understand...
Flip podcast card

Episode 99

Jacqueline Trumbull on How ‘Bachelor’ Producers ‘Craft’ the Lead
Jacqueline Trumbull joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday, November 2, episode of The Bachelorette — and admitted she “can never watch the show the way I did before I went...
Flip podcast card

Episode 98

Caroline Jones Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories of ‘Bachelorette’ Performance
Caroline Jones joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast after appearing on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette — and she’s sharing everything she saw shined the scenes in Palm Springs, Calfornia. First...
Flip podcast card

Episode 97

Does Katie and Blake's Breakup Take Away From Michelle’s Season?
Just as Michelle Young’s journey is heating up, Katie Thurston’s relationship with Blake Moynes has fizzled. Pop culture guru Ryan Bailey joins Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday,...
Flip podcast card

Episode 96

Alexis Waters on What Likely Went Down With Producers, Bachelorette's Ryan
Alexis Waters joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday, October 19, premiere of The Bachelorette — and she shared insight into what it’s really like for contestants on night one. Michelle...
Flip podcast card