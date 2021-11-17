Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is well underway, but new tea about a former lead and her suitor is taking Bachelor Nation by storm! The hosts of the “She’s All Bach” podcast, Stefanie Parker and Jackie Maroney, joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday, November 16, episode of The Bachelorette — and Hannah Brown’s revelation about Peter Weber.

The season 15 lead divulges her secret hookup with Weber in her upcoming memoir, God Bless This Mess. While the book doesn’t hit shelves until Tuesday, November 23, People shared an excerpt from the title that reveals she slept with the pilot in February 2020.

For Bachelor Nation members who need a recap: Brown’s season taped in the spring of 2019 and aired during that summer. Weber, who finished in third, subsequently started filming season 24 of The Bachelor in September 2019. Brown made appearances on his season after ABC asked her to. It didn’t take long, however, for both her and Weber to admit they still had feelings for each other.

While Weber offered to quit being the Bachelor — or have Brown join his journey — the Dancing With the Stars season 28 winner encouraged him to keep handing out roses elsewhere. Fast-forward to January 2020 and Weber ended his two-month engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss shortly after the season premiered.

“The producers knew there was a good chance what was gonna happen and all that. Hannah Ann obviously didn’t know, but they weren’t directing me, like, ‘You need to do it now,’” Weber previously told Us of his split from Sluss. “That was all my choice. I was the one that was calling those shots. But also, I kind of understand what Arie was saying. I haven’t heard that before. It definitely went through my mind, like, ‘Listen, I feel horrible what’s going on right now [for] Hannah Ann. If there’s any chance that this can, you know, help her go and find her person then through being the Bachelorette, I would love to kind of promote that and push that for her as well because [she] obviously deserved it.’”

The following month, Peter ran into Brown at Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin’s engagement party on February 22, 2020. That same month, Weber ran into former contestant (and now ex-girlfriend) Kelley Flanagan at the Super Bowl. By March, however, he was entertaining getting back together with runner-up Madison Prewett, expressing his feelings for her at the live After the Final Rose on March 10, 2020. In Brown’s book, she reveals he called her to talk about Prewett shortly after the former Miss Alabama had sex with him at his parents’ house in late February.

“The chemistry just wasn’t there,” she says of the hookup. “It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl [Madison] on his mind. It was all so bizarre.”

By April 2020, Weber was hanging out with Flanagan and the twosome went on to date for 10 months before pulling the plug for good in early 2021. Brown, meanwhile, has been with Adam Woolard for one year — and hasn’t spoken to Weber.

“He has not been a part of this process of writing this book,” she told Us.

For thoughts on Michelle’s season and Katie Thurston’s recent shade, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.