Most awkward episode of The Bachelorette ever? Us Weekly is breaking down when — and why — the Bachelor franchise started making contestants discuss the overnight dates during the fantasy suite week on the Wednesday, December 15, episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Michelle Young’s final three — Nayte Olukoya, Brandon Jones and Joe Coleman — were all given the opportunity to spend the night with the lead during the Tuesday, December 14, episode. In between the dates, which are filmed every other day, the men discussed how they were coping with the teacher potentially being intimate with another contestant.

“I can’t handle the cringe of the final 3 guys trying to make conversation between their fantasy suite dates #TheBachelorette,” one social media user tweeted.

Another fan wrote, “I have secondhand cringe every time they show the three guys talking about their dates. #thebachelorette.”

A third person shared a photo of Peter Weber’s finalists Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller from the 2020 season, writing, “Friendly reminder that no fantasy suite week will ever be as awkward as this one #TheBachelorette.”

The pilot’s season 24 was the first time the franchise had the contestants in the same living quarters during the overnight dates. The decision was made to push Peter, 30, and Madi, 25, who made it clear she is saving sex for marriage, then-host Chris Harrison revealed at the time.

“There are things that we do as producers that will force you into this uncomfortable zone and force you into making a decision. Sometimes we do it for your behalf, sometimes we do it for the bachelor, the guys or the girls,” Harrison, 50, said on “Bachelor Happy Hour” in February 2020, noting that Peter has “trouble making decisions.”

He added that the duo’s situation was “pretty extraordinary” as she made it clear she didn’t want him to sleep with any of the women.

“It was because of the double standard in the things that Peter was gonna deal with, we kind of needed the women’s perspective on this,” Harrison said. “We needed Madison to face Victoria and Hannah Ann and have them express their emotions on this because, again, it’s just this guy and his perspective, and I don’t know if that’s the greatest thing right now.”

In the end, Peter was briefly engaged to winner Hannah Ann and nearly rekindled his relationship with Madison post-show. Going forward, the franchise opted to keep the contestants in the same living area until the finale. While Michelle, 28, still has to pick between Nayte and Brandon, both 27, Bachelor Clayton Echard’s fantasy suites are already making headlines as it’s revealed in the trailer he hooked up with multiple women.

“I just want you to know that what I’m about to say is not going to be easy to hear,” he says. “I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it’s not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you.”

For a complete recap of Tuesday’s episode, and an interview with Angela Amezcua, listen to the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.