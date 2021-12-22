Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 107

Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Dismiss Chatter About His ‘Red Flags’: ‘It Is Just Noise’

By

Getting the last laugh. Bachelor Nation may have had plenty to say about Nayte Olukoya while season 18 of The Bachelorette was airing, but Michelle Young and her fiancé are confident in their relationship.

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Michelle and Nayte's Engagement

Read article

“Obviously, there’s this entire journey and then it’s compacted into episodes,” the 28-year-old teacher began on the Wednesday, December 22, episode of Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “[While filming the show] you do have a little bit of this background information and you are there and it’s just more of this thing where you kind of understand, regardless of what you choose or the decisions you make, you’re not gonna be able to please everybody. And that’s part of dating in the public eye.”

Shutting Down Those Red Flag Concerns Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Relationship Timeline
ABC/Craig Sjodin

During the season, social media users often wondered whether Nayte, 27, was genuine, accused him of being cocky and questioned whether he was ready to propose.

Former 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Winners: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“This man was not really smooth with his words, but if he was smooth with his words, then it’s a red flag because he is, you know, a smooth talker,” Michelle told Us. “It is what it is. And as long as you understand that, and as long as Nayte knows that I understand him, we’ve learned how to communicate. We will continue to learn how to communicate. And our families and our close friends know exactly who we are. Going into that, I think that’s just kind of what I choose to focus on.”

The Texas resident, who got down on one knee during the Tuesday, December 21, finale, admitted to Us that it’s “a little annoying” to have fans questioning him.

“[But] at the end of the day, it is just noise. It is just fluff. … I know who I am, Michelle knows who I am. Michelle was able to see me for me so early on. And that’s really all that matters,” he told Us. “If you think that I’m just saying things to say things, I mean, that’s your opinion. I know that what I was saying was me just doing my best at trying to explain what was going on inside with all these new feelings, amazing feelings and exciting feelings. Maybe I’m not the best at expressing myself, but Michelle got the point, so that’s what matters.”

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Rings Through the Years

Read article

While Nayte threw some subtle shade at the show on Tuesday via Instagram — calling out the “edit” of their love story — he couldn’t help but laugh when Us brought up an unaired moment in the trailer that suggested new Bachelor Clayton Echard thought he was an “actor.

“I don’t think we know what happened,” Michelle said coyly about the deleted scene. “We have just as much information as everybody else.”

Nayte added, “I’m not sure who he was talking to, I’ll put it that way.”

Episode 106

Kaitlyn Bristowe: Michelle Is ‘Genuinely in Love’ With Both Nayte, Brandon
According to Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle Young is in for a tough decision on the season finale of The Bachelorette. ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Rings Through the Years Read article “Back...
Flip podcast card

Episode 105

Bachelor Nation Can’t Handle the Awkwardness Between Joe, Nayte and Brandon
Most awkward episode of The Bachelorette ever? Us Weekly is breaking down when — and why — the Bachelor franchise started making contestants discuss the overnight dates during the fantasy suite week on the Wednesday,...
Flip podcast card

Episode 104

Katie Thurston Reveals She's Talked to Blake Moynes Since Their Split
From Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s red carpet appearances to the aftermath of Michelle Young’s Men Tell All, Us Weekly breaks down the biggest news in Bachelor Nation on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast...
Flip podcast card

Episode 103

‘Bachelor’ Alum Sydney on Colton's New Show — and Those Clayton Comparisons
Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Lotuaco joins Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to break down the Tuesday, November 30, episode of The Bachelorette, including the first promo of Clayton Echard’s upcoming...
Flip podcast card

Episode 102

Michelle Young on What ‘Bachelorette’ Viewers May Have Missed About Clayton
Michelle Young handed out roses to her final four — and said goodbye to Clayton Echard — on the Tuesday, November 23, episode of The Bachelorette, and Us Weekly is breaking it all down on the “Here for the Right Reasons”...
Flip podcast card