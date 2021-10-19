Nayte Olukoya is one of the men competing for Michelle Young’s heart on season 18 of The Bachelorette — but will he receive her final rose?

The 27-year-old sales executive, whose full name is Tundé Nayte Olukoya, will meet 28-year-old Michelle during the October 19 premiere — and based on teasers for the season, he is sure to sweep her off her feet.

According to Nayte’s ABC bio, he’s “hard not to notice” based on his 6-foot, eight-inch “Adonis” stature. His dream woman is “outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him.” He’s hoping to find someone that will be his “teammate for life,” which could be Michelle.

“He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her,” the bio continues. “[He’s] confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for.”

In an ABC trailer released on October 5, it is clear that Nayte and Michelle’s chemistry is hot, but as one of the season’s apparent front-runners, not everyone in the mansion is a fan of the Texas resident.

“Nayte is a player,” one contestant says in the clip as scenes of him kissing the teacher play in the background.

Clayton Echard then confronts Nayte, saying, “You’re an actor and you’ve come on a reality TV show,” to which he replies, “What are you talking about?” At one point in the trailer, Nayte breaks down and cries and so do a few other contestants.

Despite the drama hinted at in the teaser, Nayte revealed via his Instagram on Sunday, October 17, that he is ready to watch his journey play out on screen.

“Well, I mean, just look at her 😍,” he captioned a series of photos with Michelle from night one of the new season, including one of them holding hands.

Scroll down to learn more about Nayte: