It’s time to (officially) meet Michelle Young’s suitors. ABC released the official bios and photos for the season 18 Bachelorette cast on Monday, September 27.

There are 30 men competing for the 28-year-old Minnesota teacher’s affections. Up first is Alec, who “lives to make the most out of every day,” according to the network. “After his first marriage ended, Alec learned a lot about the value of commitment and what it takes to truly make love last, so he is not here to waste anyone’s time. He is dependable, emotionally intelligent and values integrity above all else,” the 29-year-old engineer’s bio reads.

Also in the running is Bryan, a 31-year-old football player who is “not your stereotypical jock.”

“He’s a foodie, religious, family oriented, completely down to earth and all about finding himself a wife,” Bryan’s bio states. “He considers himself to be quite the romantic, and thanks to all of the rom-coms his older sisters made him watch growing up, Bryan is all about making big moves to show his affection.”

Michelle’s youngest contestant is 25-year-old Spencer from Cleveland, Ohio, who is also described as ”athletic.” The formal basketball player’s oldest suitors, meanwhile, are 38.

Mollique is a single dad who is “SO ready to find his person,” per ABC. “Mollique has an 8-year-old son who is the best gift of love that he has ever received. From his son, he has learned what true unconditional love is and is ready to share that with the love of his life.”

Casey, also 38, has “outgrown the local dating scene” in Miami Beach, Florida, and “is looking for a woman who is ready to be a mom because Casey is ready to start a family and give his mom all of the grandbabies she so badly craves.”

LT, for his part, is a 38-year-old yoga guru who “just wants to find someone with whom to watch old movies and exchange love letters.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that one of the season 18 stars was set to be the season 26 Bachelor. A source subsequently told Us that Clayton Echard landed the gig and is set to start filming this month before Michelle’s season premieres in October.

“Clayton is a Missouri thoroughbred who has it all – good looks, a great job and a wonderful family. The only thing missing is the perfect woman with whom to share his life. His dream woman is funny, independent, intelligent and athletic enough to join him at the gym for a workout,” his bio reads. “He wants to find something truly special and is willing to put in the hard work to find love that will last forever. Clayton is so excited to meet Michelle and loves that she has a passion for her career. His mom is a teacher just like Michelle, and he finds it impressive that she’s made this journey work without having to take time away from her students. Clayton truly believes that Michelle could be the perfect match for him. Will they hit it off?”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Tuesday, October 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for the complete cast: