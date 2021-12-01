Here For The Right Reasons >Episode 103

‘Bachelor’ Season 23 Alum Sydney Lotuaco on Colton Underwood’s New Show, Clayton Echard Comparisons

By

Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Lotuaco joins Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to break down the Tuesday, November 30, episode of The Bachelorette, including the first promo of Clayton Echard’s upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Wildest Bachelor Nation Posters, Taglines Through the Years

Read article

“It reminded me of Colton’s season,” Sydney, who appeared on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of the ABC series, began of Clayton’s teaser. “He cries too — that was the thing that Colton was very open with, which was great. And Clayton seemed to be open with those emotions as well. It just felt very similar.”

‘Bachelor’ Alum Sydney on Colton's New Show — and Those Clayton Comparisons
Sydney Lotuaco, Colton Underwood, and Clayton Echard. ABC; Shutterstock; ABC

Clayton, a 28-year-old former football player from Missouri, appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year. Us confirmed he was the season 26 star before the season even began airing. Colton, a 29-year-old former football player from Illinois, was the lead in 2018. Sydney noted on the Wednesday, December 1, episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast that both leads posed with puppies in their promo pics too.

Clayton Echard’s Season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’: Everything We Know

Read article

“Colton’s whole thing was puppies! Constant puppies,” the “Something to Share” podcast host quipped, adding that the only moment that stood out from Clayton’s time on Michelle’s season was him with her students. “Which is great, but can that sell an entire season? I don’t know. Unless we just have kids around all the time for his season. Kids and puppies. I mean, I would watch that. That is so genuine. But from the trailer … [it’s] just women screaming at each other the whole time.”

While Clayton confirmed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that he found “love” while shooting his season, which recently wrapped production, Colton ended season 23 with Cassie Randolph. The twosome called it quits in the spring of 2020 and the following year, he came out as gay. The revelation came five months after Cassie dropped her restraining order, in which she accused him of stalking and harassment, against her ex-boyfriend.

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now?

Read article

Colton’s ups and downs are documented on his six-episode Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, which starts streaming on Friday, December 3.

“I don’t really know what it’s going to be. I’m kind of interested to see, so I may watch just for that purpose alone. Just to see what happens. But I’m sure there will be a lot of talk around this documentary,” Sydney told Us, noting it’s “very layered” due to Colton’s past.

Sydney added that she was surprised to learn Onyeka Ehie, who was eliminated during week five of Colton’s season, is featured in one episode of Coming Out Colton.

“People I still talk to [from our season] didn’t say that they were reached out to, but maybe they reached out to certain people,” she said. “They had just, like, a funny relationship. I don’t think they were super close romantically. But I guess none of us really were if you think about it.”

For Sydney’s recap of Michelle’s hometown dates and Ben Higgins’ wedding, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Episode 102

Michelle Young on What ‘Bachelorette’ Viewers May Have Missed About Clayton
Michelle Young handed out roses to her final four — and said goodbye to Clayton Echard — on the Tuesday, November 23, episode of The Bachelorette, and Us Weekly is breaking it all down on the “Here for the Right Reasons”...
Flip podcast card

Episode 101

When Did Hannah Brown and Peter Weber Secretly Hook Up? Drama Breakdown
Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is well underway, but new tea about a former lead and her suitor is taking Bachelor Nation by storm! The hosts of the “She’s All Bach” podcast, Stefanie Parker and Jackie...
Flip podcast card

Episode 100

Bachelor Nation Is Growing Impatient Over Clayton on ‘The Bachelorette’
Clayton, who? Bravo Historian a.k.a Sam Bush recaps the Tuesday, November 9, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast — and she’s not the only one who doesn’t understand...
Flip podcast card

Episode 99

Jacqueline Trumbull on How ‘Bachelor’ Producers ‘Craft’ the Lead
Jacqueline Trumbull joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday, November 2, episode of The Bachelorette — and admitted she “can never watch the show the way I did before I went...
Flip podcast card

Episode 98

Caroline Jones Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories of ‘Bachelorette’ Performance
Caroline Jones joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast after appearing on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette — and she’s sharing everything she saw shined the scenes in Palm Springs, Calfornia. First...
Flip podcast card