The Biggest Bombshells Revealed in ‘Bachelor’ Memoirs Over the Years

Not all seasons of the Bachelor and Bachelorette have a happy ending, but some result in juicy tell-all memoirs.

Amanda Stanton, Andi Dorfman and more members of Bachelor Nation have written about the franchise over the years.

“In [the audition] rooms, producers gave us background tests and STD screenings, had us talk to a therapist, and so on — all within a very busy day of shuttling from room to room,” Stanton wrote in her 2019 book, Now Accepting Roses: Finding Myself While Searching for the One … and Other Lessons I Learned from The Bachelor.

Dorfman, for her part, did not hold back while writing about her exes Nick Viall and Josh Murray in her first book, It’s Not Okay: Heartbreak into Happily Never After.

“It’s not my favorite book,” Viall quipped to E! News in 2016 after the memoir hit shelves. “I’m familiar with the book, I’m in it a little bit. I don’t know Andi to be the most honest person. What Andi does is she has a tendency of omitting information … That being said, the things that are written about me, as far as, like, the events that happened and things that were said, a large part of it did happen, right? So I can’t say that it’s a fictional book. It might be missing some information, but a lot of the things she wrote about did happen. I think Josh would want you to believe that it’s a totally fictional book, and it’s hard for me knowing what’s written about me and what happened that it is fictional.”

(Murray, who Dorfman alleged was emotionally abusive in New York Times bestseller, did indeed call the memoir a “fictional story” at the time.)

Colton Underwood, meanwhile, is gearing up to be the latest member of Bachelor Nation to tell his story. While the season 23 Bachelor tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the book is set to released on March 31, 2020, the tell-all, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, will be published as planned.

Scroll through to revisit the biggest revelations from Bachelor Nation books over the years: