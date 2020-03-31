Colton Underwood may be best know for his time on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and as the Bachelor. However, in his new book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, he dives into much more.

Underwood, 28, did not hold back about his sexuality, his parents’ divorce, his post-Bachelor life with Cassie Randolph and his first love, Aly Raisman. The duo dated from August 2016 to April 2017.

“Aly was easy to talk to. She was open, funny, bright, honest, and inquisitive. She laughed easily and had a smile that I would’ve been happy to simply gaze at for the rest of the night, no further conversation necessary,” the Indiana native wrote in the memoir, out on Tuesday, March 31. “It was very late when I dropped her back at her hotel, and when I said I’d had a great time, I meant it. Later that night, Aly texted me a thank-you. Neither of us had expected to get on as well as we did. For a first date, it couldn’t have gone better.”

In the book, the former football player also discussed the rumors in high school that he was gay — which was some of the toughest things for him to open up about.

“The hardest part was definitely opening up and sort of talking about early on in grade school and even in high school, getting called gay,” he told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “The reason I say that is because it came back up when I was the Bachelor. I think it was very easy for fans and very easy for people to just — [when] they don’t understand something or if they don’t agree with somebody, they have to, in their mind, get from point A to point B. So point B is, ‘Oh, he’s gay. That’s why he’s a virgin. He’s just hiding it from us.'”

Scroll through the gallery below for the biggest revelations from the book about life before and after his time in Bachelor Nation.