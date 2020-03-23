The road to recovery is a difficult one. Colton Underwood shared an update regarding his health on Monday, March 23, three days after revealing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The last few days were rougher than I expected. The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe [SIC]. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this,” the Bachelorette alum, 28, wrote on Instagram on Monday, next to a photo of him sitting in bed.

Underwood revealed that he was staying on the third floor of girlfriend Cassie Randolph‘s home and is on multiple different medications.

“I’m currently on hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak and last night the doctor prescribed an inhaler, also. I’m hopeful that they are starting to work,” he shared. “This morning was the first time that I’ve felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this. I’m hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine.”

The former Bachelor is “isolated from the rest of the family,” and spoke with the Health Department to get instructions on keeping his distance from others.

“When they make food they make an extra plate and drop it off and have been checking on me regularly to make sure I am comfortable and breathing,” he wrote. “They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me. Stay positive people…We got this!”

Underwood announced he tested positive on Friday, March 20. Randolph, 24, posted shortly after the Bachelor in Paradise alum shared the news.

“We’re here with my family,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “We’ve been quarantining ourselves for the past week now … We’re all making sure to take very good care of ourselves and staying healthy. We’re trying to one, stay positive, two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep.”

