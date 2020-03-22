Colton Underwood Says His Coronavirus Symptoms Are ‘Under Control’

On the mend. Colton Underwood gave an update on his health following his announcement that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m good, I’ll be fine,” the Bachelor alum, 28, said in an interview on Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima‘s Fireside Chats via Instagram on Saturday, March 21. “I’m lucky enough to have it under control for the most part.”

Underwood described his symptoms as “a headache, body ache, terrible night sweats” and “shortness of breath,” which he said was the most “crippling.” He explained that he’s taking medication to combat the symptoms and that his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, and her family have been taking care of him while he’s remained in quarantine on the top floor of their home in Huntington Beach, California.

“I mean I haven’t seen them in a few days because I’ve been up top, but every once in a while they obviously make my meals and send my coffee up, and it’s been really nice,” he told Harrison, 48. “They’ve been taking care of me. I know my family back in Denver and Illinois both appreciate it too. So they’re worried and hopefully they’re hunkered down too.”

Underwood revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, March 20.

“I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today,” the former football player wrote via Instagram. “For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home,” he wrote. “We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”

Later that day, Randolph, 24, addressed their fans via Instagram and shared that she and her family are taking measures to remain healthy amid the global coronavirus pandemic and Underwood’s recent diagnosis.

“We’re here with my family,” the grad student said. “We’ve been quarantining ourselves for the past week now … We’re all making sure to take very good care of ourselves and staying healthy. We’re trying to one, stay positive, two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep.”

Underwood joins the list of famous faces that have tested positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim.

