Hannah Ann Sluss still isn’t holding back. The Bachelor season 24 winner just threw shade at ex-fiancé Peter Weber’s manhood.

“The vegetable that represents Peter’s manhood would be cauliflower because it has no taste,” the 23-year-old model quipped on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast on Thursday, April 9, while playing plead the fifth. “Because cauliflower needs, like, a lot of flavor, it needs a lot. It’s just bland.”

Sluss and Weber, 28, got engaged during the season finale of The Bachelor, which aired last month. Two months after the pilot proposed in Australia, however, he admitted that he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, who quit during the final week after learning that he spent the night in the fantasy suite with Sluss and second runner-up Victoria Fuller.

“After we got engaged and then I found out about me being the only girl left, I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be hard to work through,’” she explained to Bristowe. “But I was very committed to making it work. … Viewers missed out on seeing our connection and seeing, you know, how in love we were at that time. … Our breakup definitely didn’t come out of nowhere.”

Sluss also admitted that she had a hard time getting over the split while the series was airing.

“I’m, like, grieving the loss of the future I thought I had with him,” she said. “And no one can know about it. No one can know that everyday I’m hurting … I’ll be out to lunch with my friends and go to the bathroom and just cry and pretend like everything’s fine. … I felt so betrayed by him.”

Weber, for his part, opened up to Bristowe earlier this week, telling the season 11 Bachelorette that the pair didn’t “challenge” each other enough. Weber has since moved on with Kelley Flanagan, who he eliminated during week 7 of the competition. While he told Bristowe that they aren’t officially dating, Weber admitted he was “crushing” on the 28-year-old attorney, who he is currently quarantined with in Chicago.

“We have just been enjoying each other’s time and company, I love being around her,” he told Bristowe. “She’s been so amazing, so patient with me. It’s exactly … what I needed in this kind of situation and I’m so grateful for her.”