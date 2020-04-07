It’s been nearly a month since Peter Weber’s dramatic finale of The Bachelor, but he is finally telling all.

The 28-year-old got real about his relationships with Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, Hannah Brown, Kelley Flanagan and more during appearances on multiple Bachelor Nation podcasts on Tuesday, April 7.

While the ABC lead typically does press with the winner the day after the finale, Peter didn’t have a conventional ending. After proposing to Hannah Ann in Australia during the finale, they called it off while the show was airing because he still had feeling for Madison, who quit during the final week. His romance with Madison, however, also didn’t work out after a tense reunion on After the Final Rose on March 10.

“We left the stage together, we were supposed to do some press,” Peter told Nick Viall on the “Viall Files” podcast about Madison. “We just couldn’t do it, we just weren’t in the right headspace. She went to her hotel to talk to her family for a bit, then she came over to my hotel … that was mainly just [us] trying to be there for each other.”

Peter and Madison confirmed on March 12 that they weren’t pursuing a relationship. Two weeks later, Peter was spotted with Kelley, who was sent home during week 7 of the show, in Chicago. Bachelorette season 15 alum Dustin Kendrick, who also resides in Illinois, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month that all three of them are living together for the reminder of the quarantine.

“I’m in Kelley’s apartment right now. I’m in Chicago, so I’m quarantined up with her and Dustin,” Peter explained toAshley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins on the “Almost Famous” podcast, noting that they previously met up in Los Angeles with their mutual friend Bachelor in Paradise season 6 star Kristian Haggerty. “I knew she was by herself, she didn’t have roommates … So I decided to fly out and spend some time with her and just kind of take her mind off things. That’s when this was all kind of like the quarantine stuff was like, ‘OK stay home.’ … So I decided to make this my home base.”

