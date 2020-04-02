Season 24 of The Bachelor isn’t over after all. Peter Weber may have ended the season single, but the 28-year-old pilot certainly isn’t alone.

As viewers may recall, Weber was briefly engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss after he popped the question during the finale, which filmed in November 2019 and aired in March. Two months after the Australia proposal, Weber admitted that he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, who quit during the final week. While Weber and Prewett nearly got back together at the live After the Final Rose special on March 10, they confirmed they went their separate ways for good two days later.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure,” he wrote on March 13 via Instagram. “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️”

While Weber subsequently started self-quarantining with his family, including mother Barbara Weber, in his hometown of Los Angeles, he later traveled to Illinois. On March 25, Peter was seen goofing around with Kelley Flanagan at the Riverwalk in Chicago. The 28-year-old attorney also competed for the pilot’s heart on season 24, but was sent home before the hometown dates.

During an interview with Us Weekly in March, Flanagan revealed that Barbara, who made it clear she didn’t like Prewett, wanted her son to be with the Chicago resident.

“She was like, ‘You were my favorite since day one! I love you! You’re beautiful!’” Flanagan told Us about her conversation with Barbara at After the Final Rose. “So I guess she was rooting for me. But other than that, she was just the sweetest thing to me so I have no hard feelings towards her. I think she’s great.”

At the time, however, Flanagan told Us that she wasn’t sure if she would give Peter another chance after his splits from Sluss and Prewett.

“I met Peter outside of the show and he was so sweet, he was amazing, and I think that the show may have gotten to him a little bit,” she told Us on March 11. “Right now, I think it’s time for him to just reflect on himself and figure out his own stuff, what he wants, what Peter Weber really is and his wants and needs and stuff like that, but right now he should just focus on himself and do his own thing.”

Scroll through for everything we know about Peter’s post-Bachelor relationship with Flanagan: