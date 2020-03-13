It’s over! Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have called it quits two days after the Bachelor finale.

“I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season,” Weber, 28, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 12. “Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me.”

The pilot, who finished his Bachelor journey by proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss, and later calling it off due to his lingering feelings for Prewett, 23, then addressed the Alabama native and their relationship.

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward,” he wrote. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further.”

The California native proceeded to tells fans that the decision to split was “not easy for either of us,” but it came after a “lot of honest conversations.”

“The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure,” he added.

Weber, whose mother, Barbara Weber, made it very clear that he had to “fail to succeed” during the After the Final Rose special, which aired on Tuesday, March 10, ended his message by talking about the show’s winner, who he dumped one month after she accepted his proposal in Australia.

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world,” Peter wrote. “I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

He concluded: “This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

Minutes earlier, Prewett addressed the pair’s decision to go their separate ways via social media.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in,” the season 24 runner-up wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.”

The Auburn University graduate continued to say that she will “always love and respect” Peter and is “convinced our paths were meant to cross.”

She called her ex-boyfriend an “amazing guy” who she is “thankful for.”

“I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life,” Prewett concluded. “Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey.”

Just hours earlier, Us Weekly reported that the pair were spotted in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles having an “intense” lunch.

“Madison had both hands on her temples for multiple minutes,” a source told Us exclusively of the outing on Thursday afternoon. “She looked extremely uncomfortable. He was doing a lot of nodding and furrowing his eyebrows. She was doing most of the talking.

The breakup came days after Prewett and Peter reunited on TV following the pilot’s failed engagement to Sluss.

During the TV special, the two tried to defend their relationship to both Bachelor Nation and Peter’s family. Despite caring for one another, the duo had a lot stacked against them.

“Look, it’s easy to get on social media and rip them apart and tell everybody they’re not gonna make it. Odds are, they aren’t. Odds are me and my girlfriend aren’t. That’s life,” Chris Harrison told Us exclusively on Wednesday, March 11, about the then-couple. “But why not root for them? Why not just everybody for a moment say, ‘Hey, I wish them the best,’ and let’s just see what happens.”

He continued: “When they break up or if they break up or if they get married, we can all talk about that. But right now, what do you get from telling them they suck? They know the score.”