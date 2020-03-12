Trouble in paradise? Peter Weber and Madison Prewett were spotted on an awkward lunch date in Los Angeles following the controversial Bachelor finale earlier this week.

The pair were seen dining in the Studio City area of L.A. on Thursday, March 12, just two days after the couple reunited during the After the Final Rose special, where they revealed they were trying to make things work following Weber’s failed engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss.

“It looked like the conversation was intense,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively about the lunch outing at Granville restaurant. “Madison had both hands on her temples for multiple minutes.”

The pilot, 28, who lives in Los Angeles, was wearing a navy baseball cap and maroon shirt as he shared a meal with his runner-up — who he eventually dumped Sluss, 23, for, one month after they got engaged.

Throughout the meal, the Alabama native, 23, looked unhappy and stressed, according to the insider.

“She looked extremely uncomfortable,” the eyewitness told Us. “He was doing a lot of nodding and furrowing his eyebrows. She was doing most of the talking.”

The outing came just days after Weber’s mom, Barbara Weber, revealed during the After the Final Rose special that her son “needs to fail to succeed” in regard to his relationship with the Auburn University alum.

Fans watched earlier this week as the Bachelor’s fate played out during the two-part finale of the ABC series. Despite proposing to Sluss, Peter still had feelings for Prewett and dumped Sluss to return to the model.

During After the Final Rose, Peter’s mom clapped back as she watched the situation unfold and rolled her eyes as fans witnessed his reunion with Prewett.

On Thursday, hours before the couple were seen dining in California, Barbara told Life & Style that she had “nothing” to apologize about when it came to her TV attack on the pair.

“Everyone thinks it’s just me, but it wasn’t just me,” she told the outlet about her stance on Prewett. “It’s the whole family.”

Unfortunately, the couple has a hard road ahead, and Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall doesn’t know if they can weather the storm.

“Let’s be honest, the odds are stacked against them so I don’t know,” Viall, 39, told Us exclusively on Wednesday, March 11. “It’s hard to make things work without a strong support system.”