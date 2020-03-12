It’s not looking good. Nick Viall doesn’t think Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have a real shot of making it after his family drama.

“Let’s be honest, the odds are stacked against them so I don’t know,” Viall, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, March 11, while attending Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosé launch party at the hClub in L.A., hosted by Chris Harrison. “It’s hard to make things work without a strong support system.”

During the two-day finale of The Bachelor on Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, fans were taken on a whirlwind adventure after Weber, 28, proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, two days after Prewett, 23, left the show.

One month after their engagement took place, the couple called it quits (which was filmed) and the pilot and Prewett reconnected ahead of the After the Final Rose special. During the special, fans witnessed Weber’s mom, Barbara Weber, tell her son that “he’s gonna have to fail to succeed.”

Viall, who’s been a part of Bachelor Nation for years didn’t approve of the way things went down on TV and how it set the couple up for failure straight away.

“It’s a tough position, I mean clearly Barb loves her son. It would’ve been nice if she could’ve just supported Peter,” the former Bachelor star told Us. “She might not be wrong, but it may not have been the time or the place. At the same time, I don’t know what it’s like to be a mom, so I don’t know. I might have done it differently but what are you gonna do?”

Although Barb made it very clear that she’d rather her son be with Sluss, 23, who told Peter off during the After the Final Rose special, Viall pointed out that the show is not how most people date. Therefore, watching a breakup on TV doesn’t give fans the whole picture.

“Most of the time our breakups aren’t televised and it’s just a tough position to be in, to be the Bachelor and at the end of the process your brain doesn’t work,” the Wisconsin native explained. “You’re emotionally and physically taxed. You can debate whether you thought Peter made good choices or bad choices, but it’s very hard to debate whether Peter’s a good guy or not.

He added: “I think it’s pretty clear that he is [a good guy] and I just think people should remember that before they want to say pretty harsh things. And it’s fine to want to criticize, but you should just be gentle because he’s a good guy.”

Like Viall, the host of Bachelor Nation told Us exclusively on Wednesday that he too is rooting for the lovebirds, even if they are facing an uphill battle.

“Look, it’s easy to get on social media and rip them apart and tell everybody they’re not gonna make it. Odds are, they aren’t. Odds are me and my girlfriend aren’t. That’s life,” Harrison, 48, told Us. “But why not root for them? Why not just everybody for a moment say, ‘Hey, I wish them the best,’ and let’s just see what happens.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET.