Two splits. Hannah Ann Sluss opened up about losing her relationship with Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara Weber, following her broken engagement from the Bachelor.

“After our breakup, she definitely reached out a couple times,” the reality star, 23, admitted during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay. “I love Barb. I honestly, I could break down crying just thinking about her right now because I miss her so much.”

However, Hannah Ann believed she had to cut off communication with her ex-fiancé’s family if she wanted to move on. “But I knew that forgiveness is the only way forward and I needed to work on, leading up to this day, to forgive Peter and to move forward,” she explained. “And doing that is, you know, isolating myself from anyone close to him. And I can’t continue to talk to Barb every day if I’m trying to move forward from Peter, and that’s been also a heartbreak, not being able to be a part of Barb and her life. That’s also a heartbreak and a breakup in its own self.”

Peter, 28, got engaged to Hannah Ann during the Tuesday, March 10, season finale of The Bachelor after Madison Prewett left the show. Hannah Ann later called it quits on their relationship due to his feelings for the Alabama native, 23. Peter expressed his intentions to give his romance with Madison another shot during the live finale, but Barbara caused controversy when she said the rekindled pairing would never work.

“Barb, she’s a really special person and she’s just looking out for her son,” Hannah Ann reasoned on the podcast. “She just wants someone to love her son and to root for his own happiness and to be in a relationship with him for the right reasons.”

Barbara was vocal about her love for Hannah Ann ahead of her son’s engagement and encouraged him to pick the model rather than Madison. The matriarch seemed visibly upset as she watched Peter break up with the Tennessee native during the finale.

Hannah Ann, for her part, threw shade at the pilot during a sneak peek of her Friday, March 13, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When asked if Peter was a good kisser, she shook her head, adding: “I don’t know about that one.”