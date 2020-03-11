Hannah-Ann-Shades-Bachelor-Peter-With-Flight-Photo-After-Split

Embracing the single life! Hannah Ann Sluss is moving on from her broken engagement with Bachelor Peter Weber and she has an ally in her corner — Victoria Fuller.

“Flyin’ solo… no turbulence accepted. PERIOD,” the model, 23, captioned a photo by Younique Photography wearing a pilot outfit and aviator goggles via Instagram on Wednesday, March 11.

Victoria, 26, showed her support commenting, “This is quite literally the best thing I’ve ever seen come across my feed.”

The shady Instagram post comes after Peter, 28, proposed to Hannah Ann on the season 24 finale of The Bachelor, which aired on Tuesday, March 10. However, the pilot didn’t inform her that Madison Prewett had left the set in Australia ahead of his proposal and instead waited two days to tell her. One month later, Hannah Ann visited Peter in Los Angeles where the pilot revealed that he still had feelings for Madison, 23. Hannah Ann told him that he had “done enough damage” and took off her ring — ending their engagement.

The pair reunited for the first time since their split during the After the Final Rose live episode on Tuesday. During their intense interaction, Hannah Ann said she felt “blindsided” that he didn’t tell her about Madison right away.

“In the middle of a proposal, you downplayed that, so that I had no idea what I was saying yes to,” Hannah Ann said. “That’s called being blindsided.”

She added, “We’ve been through a lot together and I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her. So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to. Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man. ”

Victoria faced her own drama with Peter when his ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence unexpectedly showed up during the hometown dates episode to warn him that “there’s been many relationships broken up because of her.” Victoria denied the claim, but Peter sent her home during the fantasy suites episode. Despite their issues, Victoria shared that she was grateful for her relationship with Peter in an Instagram post on March 3.

“Thank you for teaching me about myself, even when I didn’t want to know,” she captioned a photo of herself and Peter at the Women Tell All taping. “Or when it was unpleasant. But most of all teaching me that I’m worth it. Thank you for always pushing me to get to the root cause & never judging me along the way.”

Even though there were plenty of conflicts this season Hannah Ann and Victoria have remained on friendly terms. The medical sales rep posted a photo of herself and Peter via Instagram in February.

“Don’t let this picture fool you, we spilled our wine & he almost dropped me,” she captioned the picture, which was taken during filming of The Bachelor. Hannah Ann commented on the post “Beautiful person inside and out” to which Victoria replied, “I love you always.”