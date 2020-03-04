No hard feelings! Victoria Fuller exhibited a gracious attitude toward ex Peter Weber after he sent her home during the Monday, March 2, episode of The Bachelor.

“Pete— Thank you,” the Virginia native, 26, captioned a Tuesday, March 3, Instagram post of her and Peter, 28, at the Women Tell All taping. “Thank you for teaching me about myself, even when I didn’t want to know. Or when it was unpleasant. But most of all teaching me that I’m worth it. Thank you for always pushing me to get to the root cause & never judging me along the way.”

Victoria went on to compliment the pilot for the way he treated her during the process. “You showed me what kindness truly is. What patience means in a relationship,” she wrote. “You showed me the definition of a good thing. & you showed me that I can be loved unapologetically with all my flaws. For that I am forever grateful for you.”

The medical sales rep wished her ex well as he comes to the end of his journey. “I’m excited to see where life takes you & I have all the respect in the world for you,” she concluded. “You’re doing great sweetie. Cheers xx.”

Peter eliminated Victoria after the fantasy suite dates in Australia, leaving Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss in the running for his final rose. “I was falling in love with you,” he explained. “I just know that my heart is further along with the two other girls.”

Victoria was quick to shut down his farewell speech, though. “I don’t want to hear it. Truly, I don’t,” she replied. “I get it. I don’t know what to say. It is what it is.”

The second runner-up made amends with Peter during The Women Tell All, which aired on Monday. “I put you through hell and you didn’t always deserve it,” she said with a laugh.

Victoria then clarified where she and the California native stand after their breakup. “I’m just glad there’s no animosity because I adore you and the love that was there was real to me,” she noted. “I know I’ve learned so much from you and our relationship and I’ll carry that into my next relationship.”

The two-night Bachelor finale airs on ABC Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. ET.