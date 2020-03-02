A pleasant surprise! Bachelor Nation was seemingly very happy with the Monday, March 2, announcement that Clare Crawley is the next star of The Bachelorette.

Crawley, 38, was also shocked, she admitted on Good Morning America on Monday. “I cannot believe it. I mean, six years later. What is happening?” she said, revealing she had only found out the news herself two days before the announcement.

The hairstylist makes history as the oldest Bachelorette in the franchise. The last Bachelorette was former pageant queen Hannah Brown, who was the youngest to lead a franchise at 24.

“I feel like a lot of people put [age] out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” Crawley told the GMA hosts. “I want a man who is strong, who is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable. I think that [shows] some serious strength right there, so I want a man who can do that.”

The reality star first joined the franchise in 2014, appearing on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season 18 of The Bachelor and coming in 2nd place. She searched for love again on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and a fourth time on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018.

At the reunion show, she got engaged to The Bachelorette Canada alum Benoit Beausejour-Savard, but the pair split a few months later.

This is the perfect time for Crawley to become the Bachelorette too, as she had a very difficult 2019, she revealed via an emotional Instagram post in January.

“2019 was awful tough. I don’t show it often, but there were so many days where I wanted to just crumble,” she wrote in an emotional caption. “But my CHOSEN family, and 2 sisters fought right along side me when I was struggling. (Ya I said it) And I am forever forever grateful!! They held me up when the weight of my moms diagnosis crushed my soul. We fight together. So ya, here’s my 2020 energy, and who cares if I gained weight, earned a few more wrinkles and have a goofy looking chipped front tooth! I worked hard for this happiness. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.”

