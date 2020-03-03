Prepare for the tea to be spilled! Peter Weber reunited with Victoria F., Kelsey, Tammy and more of his exes during the Monday, March 2, episode of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.

First, Peter had some unfinished business to take care of in Australia following his fantasy suite dates with Madison, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. His future with Madison was hanging by a thread after he admitted to being “intimate” with the other women, despite Madison’s admission that such actions on his part would make it difficult for her to move forward on the show.

Madison was late to the rose ceremony and expressed trepidation to Chris Harrison before Peter selected his final two. “I was falling in love with him and then last night happened, and now I don’t really know,” she confessed.

Peter first gave a rose to Hannah Ann, who gladly accepted. He then called out Madison’s name, and she paused before advancing toward him. In tears, Peter asked her if she would accept the rose. After a moment, she said, “Yeah,” to which Peter replied: “You sure?” She reassured him and took the stem.

In turn, Victoria F. was sent home. “I just know that my heart is further along with the two other girls,” Peter explained, noting that he “was falling in love” with Victoria prior to the rose ceremony. Victoria very simply responded, “I don’t wanna hear it.”

Victoria assumed that Madison’s heart-to-heart with Peter hurt her chances with the Bachelor. “I think the conversation he had with Madison changed everything that he felt with me,” she said. “The fact that someone could sway his opinion with an ultimatum — I mean, it sucks.”

Madison later hinted at her continued fears about her relationship with Peter while giving a post-rose ceremony toast. “Here’s to seeing if love can conquer all,” she teased.

Elsewhere in the episode, Harrison played up the drama surrounding the conclusion of the season. “It is a finale so unexpected, so unprecedented there is not a single person who knows how Peter’s journey will end — not even Peter,” he told viewers.

