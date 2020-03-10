Peter Weber Gets Emotional About His Love for Both Madison and Hannah Ann

Torn between two lovers. Peter Weber gushed about his love for both Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss after part one of the Bachelor finale aired on Monday, March 9.

“Being the Bachelor has been the most incredible experience of my life,” the 28-year-old pilot wrote via Instagram. “I have grown in ways that I didn’t even know possible. The two most beautiful things that happened to me throughout this journey have been @hannahann and @madiprew coming into my life and showing me love like I will never forget.”

Peter went on to tease part two of the finale, which airs on Tuesday, March 10.

“No matter how this thing ends I will be forever grateful for you both and this once in a lifetime journey ❤️,” he wrote, adding the hashtags, “#thebachelor #ntaustralia #redcentrent.”

During Monday’s episode, Madison, 23, left Peter after an awkward date with his parents, who were clearly bigger fans of Hannah Ann, also 23.

“I don’t want anyone to change him, because he is who he is and we love him the way he is,” Peter’s mother, Barbara, told Madison, who is saving herself for marriage. “I respect you for your values, and if I didn’t want to go to the fantasy suite because I was you, I understand that. But to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings for, whether he wants to get physical with them or emotional, that’s up to him.”

Madison subsequently defended herself, telling Barbara that she wasn’t going to apologize for her ultimatum.

“Yes, but also at the same time, my expectations and feelings are valid just as much as his and I totally get that’s his journey, but it’s also mine,” she explained. “I have the standards that I have. I’m not going to apologize for that. I’m not going to be ashamed of that or be remorseful of that because I didn’t tell him what to do. All I said was it’s going to be hard for me to continue to work through this if this happens. I just want to be open and honest about how it will make me feel. That’s all I wanted to do.”

In the promo for Tuesday’s episode, Madison returns and reveals that she regrets leaving Peter. Fans will have to tune in to find out if he takes her back or proposes to Hannah Ann. Barbara, meanwhile, spoke out after social media users criticized how she acted on Monday’s episode.

“I ignore all negatives!!” she replied to a user via Instagram.

