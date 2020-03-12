No regrets? Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara Weber, spoke out after the controversial Bachelor finale, but she did not do so in an effort to make amends with Madison Prewett.

“There’s nothing for me to apologize for,” the matriarch told Life & Style in an interview published on Thursday, March 12. She added that she will “absolutely not” extend a mea culpa to the 23-year-old contestant.

Instead, Barbara believes it is Madison who should be expressing remorse. “She never ever mentioned how sorry she was to Hannah Ann [Sluss] for what had happened,” she said, calling her decision to forego an apology to Peter’s ex-fiancée “very telling” of her. “You know, Hannah Ann was hurt, of course, but she never even apologized to her. So, [there are] two people that, I guess, unfortunately, need apologies.”

Barbara also mentioned that she is not alone in her stance on the Alabama native. “Everyone thinks it’s just me … but it wasn’t just me. It’s the whole family,” she argued. “It’s not that we did not like Madison. My answer to that is I don’t know Madison. … I don’t know her well enough to form an opinion on such.”

Peter’s mother set off a heated debate in Bachelor Nation when she called out Madison during the live Tuesday, March 10, finale. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she said of her son’s rekindled relationship with the foster parent recruiter. “Everyone that knows him knows it’s not going to work.”

The pilot, 28, got engaged to Hannah Ann, 23, in Australia, but the two broke up shortly after due to his feelings for Madison. Peter and Madison admitted they were still in love with each other and hoped to give their romance another shot, but the tension with his family quickly shifted the mood.

“He was backstage standing next to Madison, visibly upset, venting to producers, just shaken,” host Chris Harrison told Us Weekly exclusively of Peter’s post-finale disposition. “His world got kind of shaken on live TV. That’s something I don’t wish on anybody. It was uncomfortable, and he was probably embarrassed — probably angry and rightfully so.”