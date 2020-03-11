Chris-Harrison-‘Tried-to-Fix’-the-‘Animosity’-Between-Madison-and-Peter-Weber’s-Mom

Bachelor‘s own mediator. Chris Harrison attempted to ease the tension between Madison Prewett and Peter Weber‘s mother, Barbara, on the season 24 finale of The Bachelor, but the situation was beyond repair.

“I tried to fix it. I was trying to, like, extend an olive branch and I was hopefully trying to leave on a good note and just couldn’t get there. There was animosity built up,” the Bachelor host, 48, said during Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 11.

He added, “People have to understand, when I left Australia, I thought we had this amazing show that would’ve been half of tonight. In that moment, I really think he was all in, but he just couldn’t get Madison out of his head.”

While in Australia, Peter, 28, proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss after Madison, 23, departed the set during the fantasy suites episode. One month later, Hannah Ann and Peter split once she realized that he wasn’t fully committed to their relationship. During the After the Final Rose live episode on Tuesday, March 10, Harrison revealed that he had flown to Alabama to tell Madison that the pilot still had feelings for her — which she reciprocated.

“When I heard that she was just as much in love with him as he was with her, I thought let’s try this,” Harrison said on GMA.

During After the Final Rose, Peter and Madison admitted that they are still in love with each other and Peter shared that he was willing to give their relationship a second chance.

“I don’t know what this actually means right now,” he confessed. “I know how we both feel about each other and I think taking it one day, one step, at a time is the way to go about this.”

However, Barbara, wasn’t thrilled about her son reconnecting with the foster parent recruiter.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed. That’s it. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. So, we’ve been trying to help them. Would we want it to work? Yes,” she said at the time.

Barbara added that she had a stronger bond with Hannah Ann, who she “just clicked right away” with. She added: “Unfortunately, didn’t have that connection with Madison.”

Peter didn’t back down on his feelings and explained to his mom, “I am telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough.”

Later, Barbara appeared to be looking for back up when she pleaded with Peter’s father, Peter Sr. to take her side.

“Di algo mal también, ayúdame,” the Cuba native whispered to him in the audience, which translates to English: “Say something bad, too. Help me.”