It’s unclear if Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are back on, but the Bachelor season 24 couple certainly enjoyed each other’s company in Chicago on Wednesday, March 25.

“They seemed to just be hanging out on the Riverwalk,” the source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the pair didn’t show any obvious PDA. “They both appeared to be in a good mood and Peter was even seen dancing a little bit.”

In photos from their outing, Weber, 28, can be seen holding Flanagan, also 28, up in the air. The pair were also joined by season 15 Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick.

“The three of them sat on one of the ledges away from people,” the source says. “No one walked up to them and they kept a distance from other people as well.”

Us previously confirmed that Weber was self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic at his parents’ home in Los Angeles. Days before he traveled to see Flanagan in Chicago, the Illinois governor issued a “stay-at-home” order for the entire state through April 7.

Fellow season 24 contestant Mykenna Dorn called out Weber and Flanagan for not social-distancing on Wednesday.

“Guess they didn’t get the quarantine memo,” the 23-year-old commented on a post about their twosome via Instagram.

While Flanagan was sent home during week 6 of The Bachelor, Weber found himself single after a brief engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and nearly rekindling his romance with Madison Prewett. According to the attorney, Peter’s mother, Barbara Weber, was rooting for her to win the season.

“[Barb] waved to me in the stands [at After the Final Rose] and then she tried to pull me down and she asked one of the producers, ‘Hey! Can you go get her? I want to meet her!’” Flanagan told Us exclusively on March 12. “So one of the producers came and grabbed me and she just started hugging me profusely. … She was like, ‘You were my favorite since day one! I love you! You’re beautiful!”

