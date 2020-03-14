Looking back at happier times. Madison Prewett and Peter Weber had quite a journey during their time on The Bachelor. Madison caught the eye of the pilot from the moment she stepped out of the limo — and from there, it was not-so-smooth sailing.

The pair opened up to each other starting on their first date. In fact, she received the first one-on-one date of the season, and it turned out to be quite an important one. Peter invited her to join him at his parents’ vow renewal, where she met his family within hours of meeting him.

“I have to admit, he seems like he’s in awe of you and that makes me happy because I really like you,” Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, said to Madison after their meeting.

Madi told Barb that she couldn’t be happier with the date. “I feel so welcomed by everyone here. Honestly, this was the most incredible first date I’ve ever been on in my life. It was so amazing,” she shared. “I don’t know, I really feel like I’ve literally known him my whole life, which is just so crazy and I do see something with him. I think he’s incredible.”

A few weeks later, Madison and Peter went on another romantic one-on-one date, this time in Peru, a week before the hometown dates. During their dinner, the Alabama native explained how important values and religion are to her.

“I totally hear that, and I want a family one day, more than anything. I’ve been raised in a Christian household, and I definitely had faith … I feel like my faith could be stronger and I do struggle with that sometimes,” Peter replied. “That’s me being brutally honest and I’m not necessarily proud of that but it is something that’s important to me.”

He ended that date by telling her, “I feel so good about you. I know that I’m falling in love with you.”

He met her family soon after and while it went well, the same cannot be said for Madison meeting his family (again) in Australia.

Scroll through the gallery below for a full timeline of their relationship — from the beginning to the end.