Peter Weber Says He Plans to Move Out of His Parents’ House

Going his own way? Peter Weber doesn’t have plans to stay at home with his parents forever — and he’s eyeing two major cities for a potential move.

A fan asked the 28-year-old pilot if he had any plans to “not live at home” during a Q&A on his Instagram Story on Friday, March 20.

Weber answered the question by singing “Leaving on a Jet Plane” by John Denver and changing the lyrics to “They’re cutting the cord, it’s time to say goodbye” as he jokingly walked out the front door. His parents, Peter Sr. and Barbara Weber, watched him leave as his dad quipped, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” and Barbara added, “We’re empty nesters!”

Peter answered the question seriously in the caption of the video, writing, “But real talk yes, either NYC for about a year or LA.”

The Bachelor alum appears to be having fun with his family while they’re quarantined together during the global coronavirus pandemic. Peter posted a clip of himself dancing with his mother in their living room via Instagram on Friday.

“Is this how you Tik Tok? If I’m even half the parent my mom has been to me, my kids will be the luckiest in the world. Spread love, I promise you’ll never regret it,” Peter captioned the video.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 19, that the Weber family have been enjoying their time together in quarantine following the dramatic Bachelor finale.

“This time of quarantine is bringing the Weber family closer than ever before,” the insider said. “They are using this time together to bond. During isolation, Peter and his family have been watching movies, playing board games and cooking together.”

During the Bachelor finale, which aired on March 10, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. One month later, the pair broke off their engagement after he admitted that he still had feelings for Madison Prewett. Peter and the foster parent recruiter, 23, reunited on the After the Final Rose live episode, where they admitted that they still had feelings for each other.

Barbara came under fire after she explained that she had a connection with Sluss, 23, but couldn’t form a bond with Prewett. She added that Peter’s rekindled romance with Prewett would “not work.”

Two days later, Peter and Prewett announced that they had called it quits on their relationship. The reality star told TMZ on March 13 that Barbara did not influence the duo’s split.

Later that day, Barbara posted a cryptic Instagram video of she and her friends singing “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” the same song Peter crooned on his Instagram days later.

