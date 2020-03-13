A shady song and dance. Barbara Weber took to Instagram shortly after her son, Peter Weber, and Madison Prewett confirmed they were over — and the pilot’s mom seemingly wasted no time before she started celebrating.

Barbara shared a video singing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane” on Friday, March 13, just minutes after Peter, 28, and Madison, 23, announced they were going their separate ways.

“Love you guys❤️,” she wrote alongside the video with her two friends, which many fans believe is a dig at Madison.

Peter and Madison’s split comes just days after viewers saw them reunite at the live After the Final Rose taping on Tuesday, March 10.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” the season 24 Bachelor wrote alongside a solo photo in the early hours of Friday morning via Instagram. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be OK with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Us Weekly reported that Peter and Madison were spotted having a tense lunch in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 12. The foster parent recruiter shared a statement of her own about the split.

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” she wrote. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life.”

Moments after Madison’s post went live, she proved to be in good spirits on Selena Gomez’s Instagram Story. The unlikely duo were out with friends buying board games for their game night.

Peter and Madison’s relationship, which nearly began again after he broke off his engagement to season 24 winner Hannah Ann Sluss, seemed doomed from the start after Barbara slammed the Alabama native during Tuesday’s finale.

“When I went for Hannah Ann, it’s because she’s the one who embraced me with love. She was just so loving towards me,” Barbara said on the show. “I just loved her. The next day we met Madison. It started on a rocky road. She had us wait three hours for her to come in, she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world and we were exhausted. We were getting used to the time there. We had to wait three hours. When she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her. … One was willing to compromise and the other one was not. You need both to compromise.”

Madison argued at the time that it was her journey to find love too. “When you sign up to come on a show like this, you’re looking for love, too. This wasn’t just Peter looking for his wife,” she said. “I totally understand as a mother you’re going to be thinking about Peter, but this is my journey, too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me. This is me choosing Peter.”