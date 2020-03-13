Madison Prewett Hangs With Selena Gomez After Peter Weber Split

Fast friends! Madison Prewett hung out with Selena Gomez after announcing her and Peter Weber’s split.

“We’re stocking up on games,” the singer, 27, said on her Thursday, March 12, Instagram Story. “Madi, what game do you want?”

The former Bachelor contestant, 23, replied, “Honestly, anything. Everything looks great.”

The pair went on to enjoy a game night with friends Liz Golden, Connor Franklin and Aaron Carpenter. When the reality star and Golden won one of the games, they wrote “winner” on a card and Prewett drew a rose.

“I gotta draw a good rose,” the Alabama native said.

This isn’t the first time that the “Rare” singer has showed her support for Prewett. In a recent Instagram Story video, Gomez said, “Madi, I love you.”

Their game night came hours after the Auburn University graduate posted about her and Weber’s breakup.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of,” the season 24 runner-up captioned her Instagram upload. “I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

Prewett went on to write directly to the Bachelorette alum, 28, writing, “You are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

The Virginia native posted about their split as well, saying they came to the decision after “a lot of honest conversations.”

The former couple had an “intense” lunch in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier that same day. “Madison had both hands on her temples for multiple minutes,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. “She looked extremely uncomfortable. He was doing a lot of nodding and furrowing his eyebrows. She was doing most of the talking.”

On Tuesday, March 10, the pair reunited during the After the Final Rose live show following Weber’s failed engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss.

“I know how we both feel about each other,” the pilot said at the time. “I think taking one step at a time, one day at a time is the smartest way to go about this. I have a lot of healing to do, I know that she does too.”