Down with love! Season 24 of The Bachelor is over and done, which means fans finally know whether Peter Weber found love with Madison Prewett or Hannah Ann Sluss. However, to honor the momentous reveal, some of Us Weekly’s favorite stars celebrated with fun-filled viewing parties on Tuesday, March 10.

Selena Gomez, for one, has admitted her love for reality television shows in the past. She’s been vocal about her support of Shark Tank and true-crime series, but she has also expressed her appreciation for The Bachelor.

Before heading off to watch the finale with friends, the 27-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” singer apologized to fans ahead of the anticipated episode and gave a warning about all the Bachelor content she planned to post.

“I will definitely say I’m sorry in advance because I’m going to do The Bachelor updates in my [Instagram] Story tonight,” she said at the time. “Because I can not handle what I saw last night. So, you got me hooked!”

Gomez continued by revealing which contestant she was rooting for, adding, “Stay tuned to hear my opinion, not that it matters at all. But Madi, I love you.”

Unlike Gomez’s gathering with pals, Jennifer Aniston had a cozy night in watching the ABC series with her dog, Sophie. The Morning Show actress previously spoke about her fascination with The Bachelor in an interview with Allure in February 2011.

“You know what I find fascinating? The Bachelor. I was mesmerized by how these girls, they meet this guy, they have three dates together or something, and they’re weeping as though they’ve just lost the love of their life,” she said. “I don’t understand that.”

Since then, Aniston shared her picks for Nick Viall’s season on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2016. The SAG winner also dissed Hannah Brown in January, telling Entertainment Tonight that the former beauty queen “can stay home now” after visiting Peter twice during season 24.

Reality TV veteran Kim Kardashian couldn’t contain her excitement about Tuesday’s finale. “Wait the twists and turns of the Bachelor,” the Skims founder, 39, tweeted while attending a viewing party with sister Kendall Jenner.

After the final rose, Kardashian also took the time to hop on a FaceTime call with Chris Harrison to score extra “tea” about what went down.

On Tuesday, the final half of Peter’s finale revealed whether he chose Madison or Hannah Ann. It also featured tons of tears and shocking commentary from Peter’s mom, Barb Weber.

